Create Beautiful Cheese Boards With Spread & Co.

It’s the holiday season and that means food, and a lot of it! There can be a lot of stress that comes with hosting that beautiful family gathering, but Spread & Co. stopped by the studio today to show us how to create beautiful boards on a budget.

Husband-and-wife team Rosemary and Austin Ewald opened the first Spread & Co. brick-and-mortar location at 1601 W. 38th St., Unit 1 in Austin, Texas on October 22nd. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays for brunch, the restaurant offers approachable breakfast and lunch fare with gourmet cheese and other quality, sourced items at the forefront of the menu.

The signature Spread & Co. cheese and charcuterie boards are available for purchase on-site or online. Carefully selected cheese by the ounce, housemade jams, pickles, dips, bread, and unique gifts for food lovers are also available for purchase at the restaurant. For more information on SPREAD & CO. and restaurant updates, please visit http://www.spreadandco.com and follow Spread & Co. on social media, @spreadandco.