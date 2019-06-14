Create A Poolside Picnic For The Family

It’s summertime in Texas, so you know we’re all heading to the pool to cool off! A fun way to treat the family is to make your poolside meal into a picnic! Nycia Emerson with Inspired Events and Designs came to Studio 512 to show us how it’s done.
Nycia says it’s always best to choose a single color and let that guide your tablescape. It doesn’t have to be the traditional picnic colors of red and white — but that’s still a really cute idea! Turn your decor into an edible design using fresh fruit. Making shapes that are fun to eat encourages kids to snap fruit up!
This design is also a money-saver: instead of picking up fresh flowers, pick some lovely wildflower stems on your way. (It is legal in Texas, by the way.) Arrange them into a bouquet for a nice touch that elevates your tablescape.
