Create A Poolside Picnic For The Family

It’s summertime in Texas, so you know we’re all heading to the pool to cool off! A fun way to treat the family is to make your poolside meal into a picnic! Nycia Emerson with Inspired Events and Designs came to Studio 512 to show us how it’s done.

Nycia says it’s always best to choose a single color and let that guide your tablescape. It doesn’t have to be the traditional picnic colors of red and white — but that’s still a really cute idea! Turn your decor into an edible design using fresh fruit. Making shapes that are fun to eat encourages kids to snap fruit up!

This design is also a money-saver: instead of picking up fresh flowers, pick some lovely wildflower stems on your way. (It is legal in Texas, by the way.) Arrange them into a bouquet for a nice touch that elevates your tablescape.

To learn more about Nycia’s services, check out her website at InspiredEventsAndDesigns.com, or give her a call at (512) 917-7764. You can also find her on Instagram.