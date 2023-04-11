Hearth & Soul joined Rosie to talk about their favorite tips to create a gorgeous table setting for your next spring gathering- whether it’s a girls brunch, Mother’s Day tea, or just to add a little beauty to your home to shake off the winter blues!

-Add a runner or tablecloth to make the space feel light and airy. For ours, we have used the Linen Tales bird print runner that adds a touch of nature to the table.

-Incorporate color- you can do this in many different ways, such as candlesticks, salt & pepper shakers, glassware, and linens.

-Bring in greenery. We have created a centerpiece that is made from succulents to add a unique touch to the table overall.

-When in doubt, go with neutral plates and serving vessels. This allows you to have fun with the rest of the table without it being too busy.

Upcoming Events:

-Thursday, April 13 | Springtini | 5-7

-Live music by Greyson Turner, light bites, and spring themed cocktails

-Sunday, April 16 | Sip & Shop for UT Family Weekend | 12- 5

-20% Soulful Savings for students and parents

-Wednesday, April 19 | Yoga with JJ Pepper | 8:30 am (Voted Austin’s best trainer/instructor 3x)

-Thursday, April 27 | Salvation Army NPP event | 11am – 1pm

Learn more about Hearth & Soul here.