Tessie Crow of Longhorn Fashions joined Steph and Rosie to share some “cap-tivating” news…they expanded their hat bar area at their store-front in Austin. They have so many different hats, hat bands, feathers, flowers, and charms to pick from in their hat bar area. You can build the custom hat of your dreams any time during store hours or you can set up an appointment to host a custom hat party for you and your friends. Email longhornfashions@gmail.com to set up an appointment for a group over 4 and for busy days like Saturday to make sure you have a hat designer available to help you!

You can view more information about the hat bar pricing and see some example photos of custom hats on their website LonghornFashions.com. Grab your girlfriends and come make your own fabulous hat creations at Longhorn Fashions! The store-front can be found at 709 w 22nd St Suite 116 Austin, TX 78705. Longhorn Fashions customers can park for free in the garage in between 21st and 22nd and Pearl.