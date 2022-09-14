Today is National Cream-Filled Donut Day!

To celebrate, Gourdough’s will be featuring a specialty sampler platter of their cream-filled donuts for National Cream Filled Donut Day!

Ryan Palmer/Owner & Kevin Smith/General Manager joined us to tell us more.

Featured for $8, guest will enjoy mini donuts as follows:

1) Mama’s Cake; Choc Fudge Icing with Yellow Cake Batter Filling,

2) The Puddin’; Cream Cheese icing filled with Vanilla Pudding, Topped with Fresh Bananas and Crushed Nilla Wafers,

3) ODB; Coconut Cream Filled with Cream Cheese Icing and topped with Coconut Shavings,

4) Naughty and Nice; Cinnamon Sugar Coated Donuts filled with Creme Anglaise.

Head to Gourdough’s for plenty of food and fun! Game Nights are Monday through Wednesday (i.e. Trivia Night, Singo, Pub Poll), Thursday Nights they feature Open Mic Comedy Night and Occasional Live Music, Happy Hour, $2 off all apps, $2 off all draft beers, $2 well shots, $15 64oz local beer towers. (i.e Native Texan, Live Oak, Allstadt, Love Street, Tasty Waves, Wandering Blonde from Bear Brewing) Expect Tap Take Overs in the Beer Garden.

Follow on Instagram for upcoming events @gourdoughspublichouse

Gourdough’s also has Daily Lunch Specials & Brunch (Great place to bring friends and family on a beautiful day for Brunch!) and Football Specials with Food Specials.