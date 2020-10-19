Craving Something New? Try Austin’s New Brewery, Meanwhile Brewing Co.

Meanwhile Brewing Company has just opened its doors in Austin! The brewery is located in Southeast Austin at 3901 Promontory Point Drive. The expansive 3.7-acre brewery, taproom and grounds feature specialty beer, good food, and entertainment. Meanwhile Brewing is the passion project of Will Jaquiss, formerly of renowned and award-winning Breakside Brewing of Portland, Oregon. He brings Nao Ohdera with him from Breakside, where they were known for their very easy drinking IPAs among other award-winning brews.

The opening beer list has something for all palates, from hoppy, to easy, to classic:

● Step Stone, Young Brett Rye Beer brings a taste that will remind you of a young Orval w/ rye

● Trust Fall IPA, a New School West Coast IPA features Mosaic, Simcoe, Waimea hops

● Glitter and Doom Pale, a West Coast Pale Ale feat. Cascade, Amarillo, and Strata hops

● Light Matter, a Hazy Pale Ale with Citra, Amarillo, and Rakau hops

● Erstwhile Rival, an ESB, is a modern interpretation of a classic style

● Picnic Days, a Kolsch that was brewed to be enjoyed all day

“Our opening taplist is a good glimpse of the fun beer we plan to offer,” says Brewmaster Will Jaquiss. “We look forward to serving a multitude of styles and experimental brews in the years to come.” For those wanting to venture outside of craft brews, Meanwhile has a menu of diverse options, from cocktails made with sherry, wine and sake to “boozy” seltzers.

Frozen Drinks

● Frosé – Rosé, grapefruit, basil & passionfruit

● Frozen Boozy Horchata Coffee with a Pedro Jimenez (PX) Float

Cocktails

● Rebujito – Manzanilla Sherry, Lemon Lime Soda, Hopped Ginger Syrup

● Kalimotxo – Red Wine, Kola Nut Syrup, Lime Leaf Tincture

● Watermelon Spritz – Watermelon cordial, Cocchi Americano, sparkling wine

● Cappelletti Spritz – Cappelletti, salted grapefruit cordial, sparkling wine

● Ginger Beet Sake – Golden Beet & Jalapeno Infused Sake, Ginger Beer, Bubbs Hibiscus Bitters

● Kombucha Sake – Saké, maple syrup, kombucha, lime, Bubbs dark root bitters

Boozy Seltzer Series

● Paloma – Grapefruit Bitters, Salted Grapefruit Cordial, Meanwhile Hard Seltzer

● Spicy Margarita – Orange Bitters, Jalapeno/Lime Cordial, Meanwhile Hard Seltzer

● Mojito – Mint/Lime Cordial, Acid Phosphate, Meanwhile Hard Seltze

● Celery Mule – Ginger Cordial, Celery Bitters, Meanwhile Hard Seltzer

● Negroni – Grapefruit Bitters, Cap Corse Rouge, Sweet Vermouth, Meanwhile Hard Seltzer

Barrel Program

Meanwhile has already started to build their barrel program; the first release is set for the end of 2020. Wine barrels from Stoller Family Estate in Oregon as well as gin barrels from Treaty Oak here in Texas will be home to the first round of aging brews. Meanwhile Brewing endorses the belief that no two barrels are the same: all barrels will be tasted and hand-selected for blending. Nao Ohdera, Director of Operations, emphasizes the eccentric nature of the brewery: “No barrel has a predetermined beer in mind. It will all be based on how the barrel develops over the months and years to come,” says Ohdera. Meanwhile looks forward to expanding their barrel program and offerings of both clean and wild and sour barrel-aged beers. Look for everything from classic bourbon barrel-aged beers to experimental and funky beers showcasing the unique flavors of pinot noir, gin, chardonnay, vermouth and rum barrels.

The Taproom

Beer may be the main act, but it shares the spotlight with a full coffee bar for when you need a perk and three food trucks when you need a bite. Parlor Coffee will be bringing the buzz with their robust and artistic approach to the caffeinated brews.

The Grounds

Meanwhile Brewing Co. is situated on 3.7 acres and with a stage that the Mohawk helped design and sourced equipment for, a soccer field, and a playground, there will be no shortage of activities and programming. Keep an eye on Meanwhile’s website for updates on live music, DJ sets, storytelling and movie nights. Central to the whole space is the covered area that is home to three food trucks, Craft Woodfire Pizza, serving Traditional Neapolitan pizza; Garbo’s, specializing in lobster and New England cuisine with an Austin twist; and Pueblo Viejo, that serves up delicious Mexican fare from street food to gordita and more. They will be open for breakfast during Meanwhile’s morning hours.

Due to COVID, the taproom will only be open for ordering at the bar and the brewing facility will be closed for tours until restrictions are lifted. Guests of Meanwhile can enjoy their expansive grounds with ample outdoor seating. All ages are welcome, but the playground and soccer field will be off-limits to keep people safe at this time.

Taps will be poured all days of the week—8 AM-10 PM Monday through Thursday, 8 AM-11 PM on Friday, Saturday 9-11 PM, and 9 AM-8 PM on Sunday.

To stay updated about Meanwhile Brewing, visit www.meanwhilebeer.com.