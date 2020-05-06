Crappy New Series: “Tirdy Works” On truTV

Mary Winchenbach is juggling her family, a growing business and a house full of turds in truTV’s heartfelt and and hilarious new half-hour series. Tirdy Works is set in Somerville, Maine, a small rural town with four paved roads. It features an off-kilter look at entrepreneurship, parenthood and life, told through the eyes of booming moose turd businesswoman Mary Winchenbach, and her family.

What started with a single turd and a simple concept led to Mary’s moose-poop creations taking America by storm after a local news story went viral. She’s never been traditional, and now the pot-smoking, part-time comic, and mother-of-three has become big sh*t in a small town. Helping Mary bring her art to the masses is her longtime partner Deb, teenage daughter Katie, and a colorful cast of locals, including self-described “bitch on the hill” Tammi and her carpenter husband Craig, who help Mary assemble her crafts; Mary’s 16-year-old neighbor Dale, her unwavering Jack of all trades; and Courtney, the deaf town prankster who lends his handyman abilities.

At first glance, Mary’s a no-holds-barred, blue-collar risk-taker. But deep down, she cares most about making people happy, providing jobs and helping everyone lighten up. In order to make others’ dreams come true, Mary has to figure out how to increase production, plan for expansion, cope with growing pains and pull the locals of Somerville together. And the clock is ticking with another brutal Maine winter just around the corner.

For more information visit www.truTV.com .

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.