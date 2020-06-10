Craftsmanship and Storytelling With Sumsara Brand

Stephanie spoke with Sue Dhaliwal of Sumsara Brand this morning about her Jardin 1780 Collection and where she finds her inspiration.

Can you talk to us about how important craftsmanship is to you?

When you see pieces that have been stitched by hand over hours and hours and hours you really get a sense of the uniqueness of each piece. I love craftsmanship and in the British Colonial era it was at it’s peak. One of the pieces in our collection also tells a story in its design. It is stitched telling a story about the King & Queen visiting India. All of the threadwork and beadwork is made in the same way it was back then and it’s so significant to the pieces.

To learn more about Sumsara and their Jardin 1780 collection you can visit www.AKConnoisseurs.com .

