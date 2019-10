Lefty’s Brick Bar has a new savory menu that is serving up Cajun-style cravings. Sarah Listrom of Lefty’s Brick Bar makes a Bacon and Peanut Cracker Jack snack, perfect for your next tailgate!

Lefty’s Brick Bar is located in the East 6th Street District and is open seven days a week. Be sure to follow them on Instagram, @LeftysBrickBar to see all their picture-worthy eats, or visit their website at www.LeftysBrickBar.com.