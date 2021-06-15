Crack Open A Cold One With 7th Street Candle Co

What do you get dad if he’s “been there done that” and wants something really unique? This morning candle-maker Zaid Gallo joined us to pair local craft beers – not with food – but with candles!

7th Street Candle Co made offers a “Father’s Day Craft Beer Candle Box”. This box set is inspired by the diverse craft brew scene in Austin TX. It includes three large candles and you can add a gift note for free at checkout. We used local brewery ingredients and added our own twists to heighten the experience.

The “Porter” candle is made with locally roasted coffee beans and lavender grown organically in Texas. Coffee is a traditional porter ingredient and servers as a warm and soothing base. Lavender adds depth and character to the aroma.

The “Pale Ale” candle features two ingredients found in almost every beer – hops and barley. The aroma of hops is highly complex, with layers of wood, citrus, & pine needles.

The “Farmhouse” candle strays away from tradition. It uses black peppercorns, and a medley of backyard herbs to create an invigorating and refreshing sensation.

For more information on their father’s day offerings, or their new summer collection visit them online at 7thStreetCandle.co.