Camp Out is a new on the Austin restaurant scene! It’s located on Burnet Road, next to its sister spot, Yard Bar. Beverage Director Paul Chapin spoke with Studio 512 about what Yard Bar & Camp Out are offering for the end of 2023:

Hot Drinks

“ Hot Toddy” – Stolen x Rye Whiskey, lemon juice & honey

– Stolen x Rye Whiskey, lemon juice & honey “ Santa’s Sangria ” – Red wine with mango, pineapple, grapefruit, lime and orange juices

” – Red wine with mango, pineapple, grapefruit, lime and orange juices “Irish Coffee” – Hot coffee, Jameson Whiskey, Baileys Irish Cream, and vanilla

Hot Ciders

“ Mi Casa” – Mi Campo Reposado Tequila, vanilla syrup

– Mi Campo Reposado Tequila, vanilla syrup “Leg Up”- Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Angostura bitters, cinnamon

“So Right”– Wild Turkey Rye 101 & honey

Hot Chocolate

“ Cuddly Cactus” – Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Rosaluna Mezcal, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream

– Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Rosaluna Mezcal, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream “Tiny Elvis”- Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey & Blue Chair Banana Cream Rum

“We’re doing some really fun things for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!”

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (early close)

12 p.m. @ Yard Bar – Noon Year’s Eve tennis ball drop!

Food and drink specials ALL DAY at Yard Bar and Camp Out.

New Year’s Day: Regular hours

Food and drink specials all day at Yard Bar and Camp Out

2 p.m. @ Yard Bar – Hair of the Dog Contest

Prizes for “Best Dog Beard,” “Hairiest Dog” and “Dog and Owner Look Alike” and more.

College Football Bowl Games on TVs at Camp Out!

Rose Bowl – 4 p.m., MICH vs BAMA

Sugar Bowl – 7:45 p.m., UT vs WASH

See Camp Out’s full menu and hours at CampOut.YardBar.com.