Camp Out is a new on the Austin restaurant scene! It’s located on Burnet Road, next to its sister spot, Yard Bar. Beverage Director Paul Chapin spoke with Studio 512 about what Yard Bar & Camp Out are offering for the end of 2023:
Hot Drinks
- “Hot Toddy”– Stolen x Rye Whiskey, lemon juice & honey
- “Santa’s Sangria” – Red wine with mango, pineapple, grapefruit, lime and orange juices
- “Irish Coffee” – Hot coffee, Jameson Whiskey, Baileys Irish Cream, and vanilla
Hot Ciders
- “Mi Casa”– Mi Campo Reposado Tequila, vanilla syrup
- “Leg Up”- Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Angostura bitters, cinnamon
- “So Right”– Wild Turkey Rye 101 & honey
Hot Chocolate
- “Cuddly Cactus”– Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Rosaluna Mezcal, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream
- “Tiny Elvis”- Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey & Blue Chair Banana Cream Rum
“We’re doing some really fun things for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!”
- New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (early close)
- 12 p.m. @ Yard Bar – Noon Year’s Eve tennis ball drop!
- Food and drink specials ALL DAY at Yard Bar and Camp Out.
- New Year’s Day: Regular hours
- Food and drink specials all day at Yard Bar and Camp Out
- 2 p.m. @ Yard Bar – Hair of the Dog Contest
- Prizes for “Best Dog Beard,” “Hairiest Dog” and “Dog and Owner Look Alike” and more.
- College Football Bowl Games on TVs at Camp Out!
- Rose Bowl – 4 p.m., MICH vs BAMA
- Sugar Bowl – 7:45 p.m., UT vs WASH