Camp Out is a new on the Austin restaurant scene! It’s located on Burnet Road, next to its sister spot, Yard Bar. Beverage Director Paul Chapin spoke with Studio 512 about what Yard Bar & Camp Out are offering for the end of 2023:

Hot Drinks

  • Hot Toddy”–   Stolen x Rye Whiskey, lemon juice & honey
  • Santa’s Sangria” – Red wine with mango, pineapple, grapefruit, lime and orange juices
  • “Irish Coffee” –  Hot coffee, Jameson Whiskey, Baileys Irish Cream, and vanilla

Hot Ciders

  • Mi Casa”Mi Campo Reposado Tequila, vanilla syrup
  • “Leg Up”-  Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Angostura bitters, cinnamon
  • “So Right”– Wild Turkey Rye 101 & honey

Hot Chocolate

  • Cuddly Cactus”Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Rosaluna Mezcal, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream
  • “Tiny Elvis”- Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey & Blue Chair Banana Cream Rum

“We’re doing some really fun things for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!”

  • New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (early close)
  • 12 p.m. @ Yard Bar – Noon Year’s Eve tennis ball drop!
  • Food and drink specials ALL DAY at Yard Bar and Camp Out.
  • New Year’s Day: Regular hours
  • Food and drink specials all day at Yard Bar and Camp Out
  • 2 p.m. @ Yard Bar – Hair of the Dog Contest
  • Prizes for “Best Dog Beard,” “Hairiest Dog” and “Dog and Owner Look Alike” and more.
  • College Football Bowl Games on TVs at Camp Out!
  • Rose Bowl – 4 p.m., MICH vs BAMA
  • Sugar Bowl – 7:45 p.m., UT vs WASH

See Camp Out’s full menu and hours at CampOut.YardBar.com.