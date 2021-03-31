“Cowabunga!” Get Tickets Here For The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” Movie & Pizza Party At Independence Brewing Co.

Heroes in a half-shell: it’s turtle time! Sarah K. Wolf of Good Party ATX joined Studio 512 in her lawn chair to talk about her upcoming event, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Party, at Independence Brewing Company this Friday, April 2nd, from 8-11 p.m.

Sarah says, “I’m teaming up with a few friends (Shock ATX, Bat City Comics) to host this party. It’s a super fun, socially-distanced, bring-your-own-chair or reserve-a-table type of party! Some highlights include:

Pizza from Conan’s

Adult “turtle” egg hunt (think lotto tickets…beer tokens..and candy!)

Screening of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 90s classic (the 31st anniversary is this same week!)

A portion of proceeds benefit Austin Wildlife Rescue, who will be onsite with their rescue turtle named Tortellini!

Everyone who gets a ticket is entered to win a virtual petting zoo from our friends at Tiny Tails To You Petting Zoo



Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Seating and Pre-Show starts at 8 p.m. Feel free to hunt for some turtles eggs during this time! The movie will start around 9 p.m.

Special thanks to our friends at Richard’s Rainwater for providing their refreshing water for the night and to Austin Silent Disco for the tubular screen to watch the Turtles on!”

Get your tickets on EventBrite now.