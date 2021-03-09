COVID Testing For International Travel With Ally Medical Emergency Room

What advice to you have the kids who are wanting to gather in large crowds to party for spring break?

Don’t do it! Avoiding large crowds in a partying situation is very important!

What are some safer options for families wanting to get together for spring break?

Social distancing is still imperative so we recommend a beach house rental. You can drive to avoid airports and flying. If you and your family aren’t looking to visit the beach camping is another great option. If you go out to eat try to go places that have outdoor seating or an even better option is to order takeout.

For those who are planning on flying over the break what are some things they can do to stay safe?

Check on what testing needs to happen, try to set that up in advance. Figure out what actives are available and safe ahead of time For people that are planning on international travel and need COVID tests we can help out with that.

For more information visit AllyMedical.com.

