During the height of the pandemic, the government declared the COVID public health emergency is set to expire soon in January 2023.

Dean Cameron, president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the big impact this will have on health insurance.

Every state has an insurance commissioner, and Cameron is the Idaho Director of Insurance in addition to serving as President of the NAIC.

Cameron discussed why this issue is so important right now, what effect the emergency ending in January would have on health insurance coverage, and how consumers can protect themselves against misleading advertising about Medicare and Medicaid.

He also shared dates for open enrollment, what questions consumers should ask when they’re considering purchasing a healthcare plan, what to do if they receive a surprise balance on a healthcare bill, and more.

For more information, visit NAIC.org.

This segment is paid for by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.