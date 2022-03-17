Inflation rose 7.9% in February 2022 impacting everyone’s pocketbook from your groceries to gas, and especially rising home energy costs.

Paul C. Watson, chief strategy officer at NATiVE Solar, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert at the center to talk about inflation and how solar can play a role in reducing those costs.

Can you give us a summary of inflation and energy?

“Energy was the top driver of inflation in 2021, rising 29% from 2020. Today, those paying at the pump can see where 2022 is heading. Energy will continue to be the largest driver of inflation. The lower your income, the more rising energy costs play in your budget.”

So what can homeowners and even small businesses do to curb energy costs, or is there any hope of savings?

Watson said that counting the cost of home energy is not just about solar:

“Seal the deal” with a home energy audit — home energy management platforms are offered by third parties such as Sense, Emporia. Home energy management systems (HEMS) can significantly increase your home’s energy efficiency. Consider OEM management and monitoring, and stay tuned for EV charging coming soon. Solar, storage and island capabilities offer a range of solutions, but economics will depend on your utility.

Can you break down the costs of a solar system?

“System costs are largely divided into three categories: equipment, labor, and ‘soft costs’ such as marketing and education. Financing could play a big role.”

This segment is paid for by NATiVE Solar and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.