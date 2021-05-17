Corrective Health Offers Treatment For Peripheral Neuropathy

Dr. Jarrod Bagley, D.C., founder of Corrective Health in Austin, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about a condition called “peripheral neuropathy” and the treatment his office offers.

What is peripheral neuropathy and what causes it?

“Peripheral neuropathy is a condition where nerves are damaged or dying, typically in the feet or hands. A person may have symptoms like tingling in the hands or feet, burning pain, muscle weakness, sensitivity, electric-like pain, numbness and even problems with coordination/poor balance. And these symptoms may start off barely noticeable and then get worse over time. It can be caused by a number of things such as diabetes, traumatic injuries, infections, metabolic problems, inherited causes, exposure to toxins.”

How is this condition treated? Is treatment painful?

“There are different kinds of treatments for neuropathy. Some people have prescribed drugs that just mask the symptoms and sometimes make things worse by creating different problems. Sometimes people are told to just live with it. But there is a different treatment that we use at Corrective Health that uses electric cell signals to stimulate the nerves and helps the body rebuild them. The treatment is painless. Many of these patients don’t have feeling in the affected areas anyway. We use a medical device that is safe, non-invasive and FDA cleared. It has been used in clinical trials and published in medical journals that have shown great results in re-educating nerves and muscles.”

How would someone if these new treatments work for them?

“Each patient is evaluated by one of our team members to see if our treatment will work for them. Then, we develop a custom treatment plan for that patient. We use no drugs and no injections.”

Corrective Health has an offer for viewers — a $49 Neuropathy Special. What does that include?

“…A personal consultation, exam, and report of findings. During the exam, we calculate down to the exact percentage of how much sensory loss you have in your hands and feet. It’s critical to calculate the sensory loss early because once you have reached a certain point nothing can be done.”

What other chronic pain conditions does Corrective Health treat?

“We also specialize in back pain, knee pain and neck pain by evaluating the nerves throughout your entire body. We address the specific needs of each patient and develop a treatment plan just for them. We even have patients that drive from all over the area for relief. There is no reason to live in pain.”

