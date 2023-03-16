WHO: Your friends at Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen + Microbrewery.

WHAT: Cork & Barrel is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration in honor of its second birthday! After making their grand debut on St. Paddy’s Day in 2021, this will be their third year staying true to their Irish roots by serving tasty Irish-inspired food and having live entertainment to get the party going.

The chef has crafted a St. Patrick’s Day menu that features classic Irish dishes as well some of Cork’s guest-favorite options. The menu will include fish and chips, Reuben fries, Cork’s specialty garlic pretzel, pizza by the slice and more! To pair with the delicious food menu, there will be four satellite bars in the beer garden offering well drinks and shots as well as an extensive list of beer, wine by the glass and non-alcoholic beverages. Green beer will also be available upon request, because would it really be a St. Paddy’s Day party without it?

This year, the pub will have laser lights shining throughout the space along with live music and Irish entertainment throughout the entire day. The Damn Quails will headline the event from 9-11 p.m. to conclude the St. Paddy’s Day celebration. Other activations include step-and-repeats with photo props and yard games.

The event is free and open to the public, and is first come, first served so arrive early to claim your spot. Open seating will be available indoors, on the patio and in the beer garden. The beer garden is dog-friendly as usual and dogs must remain leashed at all times.

Join the team in this celebration of honoring Irish tradition. Sláinte!

WHERE: Cork & Barrel, 4000 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665

WHEN: Friday, March 17, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

ABOUT: Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen + Microbrewery is a gastropub where Irish flair meets Texas fare. An authentic Irish pub experience, Cork & Barrel features a proprietary scratch menu, a signature mixology and wine program, and one of the best outdoor experiences Central Texas has to offer. Cork & Barrel is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The pub is located at 4000 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665. For more information, visit corkandbarrelpub.com. Follow Cork & Barrel on Instagram at @corkbarrelpub and like them on Facebook at @CorkBarrelATX.