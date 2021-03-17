Cork & Barrel Debuts In Round Rock On St. Patrick’s Day

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen + Microbrewery is a gastropub where Irish flair meets Texas fare and you can join in on their Grand Opening happening on St. Patrick’s Day 2021!

An authentic Irish pub experience, Cork & Barrel features a proprietary scratch menu, a signature mixology and wine program, and one of the best outdoor experiences Central Texas has to offer. Cork & Barrel is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with extended weekend hours, and is located at 4000 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665. For more information, visit corkandbarrelpub.com. Follow Cork & Barrel on Instagram at @corkbarrelpub and like them on Facebook at @CorkBarrelATX.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss