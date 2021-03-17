Cork & Barrel Debuts In Round Rock On St. Patrick’s Day

Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen + Microbrewery is a gastropub where Irish flair meets Texas fare and you can join in on their Grand Opening happening on St. Patrick’s Day 2021!

An authentic Irish pub experience, Cork & Barrel features a proprietary scratch menu, a signature mixology and wine program, and one of the best outdoor experiences Central Texas has to offer. Cork & Barrel is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with extended weekend hours, and is located at 4000 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665. For more information, visit corkandbarrelpub.com. Follow Cork & Barrel on Instagram at @corkbarrelpub and like them on Facebook at @CorkBarrelATX.