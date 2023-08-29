Cool off with some fresh sips from Lenoir and tune in to learn how to make one of their specialty cocktails.
Lenoir

Lil Selena 

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Atxa Blanca Vermut (or another similarly dry, herbal white vermouth) 1 oz. Lillet Blanc 
  • 1/4 oz Smoky Hibiscus Tincture*
    • 2 c. dried hibiscus leaves 
    • 750ml white mezcal
      • Combine the hibiscus leaves and mezcal in a non-reactive container and stir-soak the leaves 
      • Allow to steep under refrigeration for 2-3 days, then strain hibiscus leaves and reserve them  for a second use 
  • Lime wedge, for garnish 

Instructions

  • Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass 
  • Fill the glass with ice  
  • Squeeze a wedge of lime, then drop it in for garnish 

Giardino Fizz

Ingredients 

  • 2 oz. Fizz Syrup*
    • 16 oz. Cardamaro 
    • 16 oz. Mommenpop ‘Lemonpop!’ Vermouth 
    • 6 oz Tarragon Syrup*
      • 1 qt. Tarragon Leaves, loosely packed 
      • 3 c. sugar 
      • 3 c. water 
      • pinch salt 
    • 8 dashes of Ginger Bitters
      • Combine all ingredients in non-reactive container and refrigerate until needed 
  • 3 oz. Prosecco  
  • Lemon Twist, for garnish 
  • Fennel Frond (or other herbs) for garnish 

Instructions

  • In a wine glass, combine the syrup and Prosecco 
  • Fill the glass with ice 
  • Garnish with a lemon twist, herbs and a straw 