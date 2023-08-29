Cool off with some fresh sips from Lenoir and tune in to learn how to make one of their specialty cocktails.
Lenoir
Lil Selena
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Atxa Blanca Vermut (or another similarly dry, herbal white vermouth) 1 oz. Lillet Blanc
- 1/4 oz Smoky Hibiscus Tincture*
- 2 c. dried hibiscus leaves
- 750ml white mezcal
- Combine the hibiscus leaves and mezcal in a non-reactive container and stir-soak the leaves
- Allow to steep under refrigeration for 2-3 days, then strain hibiscus leaves and reserve them for a second use
- Lime wedge, for garnish
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass
- Fill the glass with ice
- Squeeze a wedge of lime, then drop it in for garnish
Giardino Fizz
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Fizz Syrup*
- 16 oz. Cardamaro
- 16 oz. Mommenpop ‘Lemonpop!’ Vermouth
- 6 oz Tarragon Syrup*
- 1 qt. Tarragon Leaves, loosely packed
- 3 c. sugar
- 3 c. water
- pinch salt
- 8 dashes of Ginger Bitters
- Combine all ingredients in non-reactive container and refrigerate until needed
- 3 oz. Prosecco
- Lemon Twist, for garnish
- Fennel Frond (or other herbs) for garnish
Instructions
- In a wine glass, combine the syrup and Prosecco
- Fill the glass with ice
- Garnish with a lemon twist, herbs and a straw