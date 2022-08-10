Dripping Springs has a new way to keep cool in the summer heat! Matt Sorenson with Flight Ice Creams chatted with Studio 512 about his family’s pandemic business development.

Matt says, “We started this company during the pandemic after self-teaching ourselves how to make ice cream as a hobby, but that turned into starting a business when people started tasting our ice cream and we saw a unique opportunity here in Dripping Springs. One unique thing about our strategy is we don’t have a brick-and-mortar location. We rent kitchen space to make the ice cream and then sell it via mobile pop-ups. Also unique, and of value to the community, is that we often feature products from local businesses in our ice cream, whether it be chocolate from Dripping Springs Chocolate Company, beer from local breweries to flavor our ice cream, and donuts from Bougie’s Donuts that are excellent when mixed into our coffee ice cream made with coffee from Weathered Hands Farmhouse Coffee, roasting here in Dripping Springs. The Dripping Springs community has been rallying around us and loves our ice cream.”

