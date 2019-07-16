Cooking With Kids Alamo Drafthouse

Brad Sorenson, the Market Chef with Alamo Drafthouse came to Studio 512 to cook up some Chicken Pesto Pasta that will be served at the Alamo Kids Camps this summer.

Ingredients:

-Semolina Pasta

-House Roasted All White Chicken

-Kid’s Pesto Sauce With Kale

-Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes

-Five Cheese Blend

He then showed us an Island Toffee Cake that is featured on the “Hobbs & Shaw” special menu — themed for the release of the newest flick from the “Fast & Furious” franchise!

Ingredients:

-Pineapple Toffee Cake Soaked In Pineapple Caramel

-House Made Creme Friache

-Fresh Diced Pineapple

-Roasted Macadamia Nuts

-Toasted Coconut Flake

Looking for a place to send your kids this summer that won’t have them sweating outside in the Texas heat? Alamo Drafthose is having a Kids Camp that runs through the end of August at the Mueller, Slaughter, and Lakeline locations.

The camp has a new movie every Monday through Friday. Screenings generally start around 10 a.m. All kids camp screenings are donation-based, so you choose $1, $3, or $5 and the proceeds go towards a local non-profit. In Austin, Alamo Kids Camp is supporting the ATX Kids Club, Givens Swims by Forklift Danceworks, Kids in a New Groove, Saint Louise House and Special Olympics Texas.

Attendees receive a Alamo Kids Club sticker for their Alamo Kids Club Prize Book each time they attend an Alamo Kids Camp screening.

July Kids Camp titles:

MADAGASCAR

WALLACE & GROMMIT: THE CURSE OF THE WERE-RABBIT

THE NEVERENDING STORY

KUNG FU PANDA

August Kids Camp titles:

THE GREAT MUPPET CAPER

CASPER

THE LEGO MOVIE

TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES

There are also additional Alamo Family activities coming up including The Lion King Family Party on July 20th.

For more information on the kids camps and what they have to offer, visit their webstite at drafthouse.com.