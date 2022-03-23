Jonathan and Jaime-Len Royer of Royer’s Round Top Cafe joined Steph and Rosie to talk about their new cookbook and offer pro tips on making pies.

Located in tiny Round Top, Texas (population: 77), Royers Round Top Cafe is iconic. A funky, friendly, eclectic Texas institution and family-run restaurant famous for pie, pie and more pie, as well as its menu of sophisticated country comfort food’, Royers was voted “Best Country Cafe” in the state of Texas. Frequented by celebrities and a destination/foodie hot spot that sees visitors from hundreds of miles around, Royers ships its pies all over the world.

