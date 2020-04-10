Convince Me: Patrick Floyd’s Picks

In our new series, “Convince Me,” culture enthusiasts from around Central Texas are weighing in on what to watch!

Patrick Floyd’s “what’s old is new again” pick Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959), which can be streamed on Disney+.

Patrick’s pick for a newer release: Abominable (2019), which can be streamed on Hulu.

Both are family movies with a strong musical tie. Enjoy!

Patrick is pleased to announce the re-launch of AustinAloha.com, which celebrates the arts, culture, & leisure of Central Texas. “In the tradition of homegrown armadillo icons, Austin Aloha aspires to be the roly-poly of a thriving cultural compost heap. Just under the surface we dig & nibble to sustain the creative ecosystem we call home.”

Learn more at austinaloha.com.