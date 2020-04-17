Convince Me: D Thompson’s Picks

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

In our new series, “Convince Me,” culture enthusiasts from around Central Texas are weighing in on what to watch!

D Thompson, Director of Wine Education and Experiences at William Chris Vineyards, gave us his picks.

His newly-released choice is made right here in Austin! “Jumpshot: The Kenny Sailors Story” should have had a theatrical release this month. You can watch it at www.jumpshotmovie.com.

His oldie-but-a-goodie pick is “The American President,” which is a 1995 romantic comedy that you can stream on Hulu.

D loves Aaron Sorkin’s writing, so if you feel like shelling out a bit of cash (and you’re really missing sports), he suggests “Sports Night,” a comedy that ran for 2 seasons. You can rent it on Amazon Prime, Vudu or iTunes for only $0.99.

D continues to entertain! He’s hosting Facebook Live happy hours every day, as well as virtual wine tastings on the weekends. Learn more at www.williamchrisvineyards.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss