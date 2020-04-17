Convince Me: D Thompson’s Picks

In our new series, “Convince Me,” culture enthusiasts from around Central Texas are weighing in on what to watch!

D Thompson, Director of Wine Education and Experiences at William Chris Vineyards, gave us his picks.

His newly-released choice is made right here in Austin! “Jumpshot: The Kenny Sailors Story” should have had a theatrical release this month. You can watch it at www.jumpshotmovie.com.

His oldie-but-a-goodie pick is “The American President,” which is a 1995 romantic comedy that you can stream on Hulu.

D loves Aaron Sorkin’s writing, so if you feel like shelling out a bit of cash (and you’re really missing sports), he suggests “Sports Night,” a comedy that ran for 2 seasons. You can rent it on Amazon Prime, Vudu or iTunes for only $0.99.

D continues to entertain! He’s hosting Facebook Live happy hours every day, as well as virtual wine tastings on the weekends. Learn more at www.williamchrisvineyards.com.