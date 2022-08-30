Dark Circle Sumo and Dreamland present the 2nd Annual open invitation sumo tournament, bringing an event that is uniquely Austin!

We were joined by Angela Krupp, Dreamland’s Events Manager to tell us more about the tournament.

Join for an unforgettable event! This is your chance to experience Sumo outside of Japan, which is actually a growing sport globally! Cheer on your local Austin team as they go against some of the BIGGEST and best athletes from across the globe! Honored guest, Murabayashi, Hirofumi will be attending, to open the event.

Saké, sparkling saké and bento boxes will be on sale provided by your Austin local brewery, Texas Sake Co.

Join for the 2nd Annual Consulate’s Cup at Dreamland in Dripping Springs, TX!

This event is for all athletes of all sizes, 30+ have signed up already from backgrounds such as Wrestling, Judo, Brazilian Jiu jitsu, Sambo and even Weightlifting…are you BIG enough?! They want you!