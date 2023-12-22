It’s time for end-of-year giving, and there are incredible nonprofit organizations in Austin to support. Laura Ward, Executive Director and Bere Craig, Vice President of Philanthropy of Saint Louise House spoke with Studio 512 about their mission.

“The mission of SLH is providing deeply affordable and supportive housing with wrap-around services to single mothers and their children experiencing homelessness in Central Texas.”

How are you different from other organizations working with homelessness?

“SLH is different from other organizations in that our focus is on single mom families. We believe deeply in the power of women to transform their own lives. We are not a shelter, but instead a longer-term solution for these women-led families that allow moms to reset their lives, pursue employment and education opportunities for themselves and their children, and learn valuable life skills such as parenting, financial literacy, and healthy living.

How does this impact the children?

“Studies have shown that children who grow up with stable housing have better outcomes than their peers experiencing housing insecurity and along with it oftentimes mental health issues, and developmental and academic delays. Saint Louise House takes a two-generation approach and invests in our child clients as well as their moms. Over the past two years, 100% of our children have moved on to the next grade level which is one of the many indicators that our program is working.”

What do you want the public to know to support your organization best?

“Government agencies fund programs that take a ‘housing first’ approach for individuals coming out of homelessness. But we focus on women-led families and not only provide housing but require participation in our intensive program which can last up to four years. It really gives these moms and kids an opportunity to get their feet under them, flourish and break the cycle of poverty. Sadly, because of our requirements which are designed to create a safe community for the children who have often experienced domestic abuse, we are ineligible for most government funds. This leaves us without reliable and stable program funding, meaning each year, our organization starts at zero and must raise the program dollars to keep these families housed and moving forward towards their goals.

This is why it’s so important that volunteers and donors in the community reach out to help support our mission. There are many ways to give: check or credit card, workplace matching, stocks & securities, tribute gifts, IRA & estate gifts, our wish list, shopping designations or donor-advised funds.”

Find out more about helping support Saint Louise House today by going to SaintLouiseHouse.org/give.

