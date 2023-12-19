It’s time for end-of-year giving, and there are incredible nonprofit organizations in Austin to support. Ann Jerome, CEO of Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas, spoke with Studio 512 about their mission.

“The mission of Make-A-Wish is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and our vision is to grant the wish of every eligible child. Our chapter was founded 39 years ago and serves children in 40 counties in central and south Texas. This past year we granted 309 wishes in our community but every 20 minutes a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and there are more than 400 children waiting for their wish right now. Whether it’s meeting a favorite celebrity, going on a dream vacation, or experiencing a unique adventure, these wishes provide a bright spot in the lives of children facing a critical illness.

Why is there a need for corporate sponsorships and donors in making these wishes a reality?

“Granting wishes involves a variety of resources, including logistics, travel arrangements, and special experiences tailored to each child’s wish. Corporate sponsorships and donors play a crucial role in providing the financial support needed to make these wishes come true. The funds contribute to everything from travel expenses to organizing special events, ensuring that every detail is taken care of to create a magical experience for the child and their family.”

How can our viewers get involved to help support Make-A-Wish?

“There are lots of ways to help make wishes come true! We are always looking for dedicated volunteers to help bring our mission to life. Volunteers are essential in the wish granting process. They interview wish kids to see what they want to wish for, plan fun wish send-off parties, go on shopping spree wishes…the list goes on. We love our volunteers!

“But one of the biggest ways to support Make-A-Wish is through donations, especially now that we’re at the end of the year. We have a lot of wishes to grant in 2024, so it is essential that we raise funds now to ensure those wishes will happen. You can also donate stock/QCDs, along with purchasing tickets to our events, like our upcoming April gala.”

Find out more about helping support Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas today by going to Wish.org/CSTX.

