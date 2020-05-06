Conscious Goods Offers A Virtual Mother’s Day Pop Up Shop With Local Makers

Steph and Rosie shared some curated products you can purchase through a virtual Mother’s Day Pop-Up Available Now at ConsciousGoods.com. Studio 512 viewers can take 10% off their order with code “STUDIO512” through midnight on Thursday, May 7.

Order by midnight Thursday 5/7 for Friday and Saturday deliveries, including jewelry purchases.

All products are handmade by female Austin makers — shop and support local female makers while staying at home.

Products include:

Conscious Goods Bath Bombs, Everyday Essentials Plus Kits (with Mighty Calm Balm, Everything Oil and Don’tBug Me Spray) and our new and limited edition Anti-Aging Face Masks

Cru Bom Chocolate and Bath BombSets

Jewelry from 3 local female makers- wide range in price and options — Opal Dreams Jewelry, New Origin Shop and Elle Murray Jewelry Designs.

Handmade cards from New OriginShop

Check out the Pop Up Shop online for Mother’s Day packages that are under $30!

About Concious Goods:

Conscious Goods is made by KC McDaniel, a solo parent to 3 young gentlemen. Everything started with her passion for safer products and clearly natural ingredients. Designed for those with sensitive skin. When we say Happily Tested on Humans We Love, first those are my own children, so it has to be safe and effective.

About Cru Bom Chocolates:

Cru Bom is raw, fair trade, organic and made/hand-poured in small batches, then packaged in compostable materials.

What is raw chocolate? Raw is a somewhat loose term in the food world, especially when it comes to chocolate. For our purposes, it means that the beans have never been roasted and the chocolate wasn’t tempered, so the only heat it encounters is from friction,pressure, and the sun.

You can order through ConsciousGoods.com or 33-Tigers.com for free local delivery.

