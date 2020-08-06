Conscious Eating For The School Year With H-E-B

With summer already over it’s time for families to start thinking about back to school! To help kids and parents get properly fueled for the school year we talked to Puja Mistry Kapoor with H-E-B.

Puja your first point is to control what we can control when it comes to eating.

School’s going to be here in just a couple of weeks for a lot of people and it’s going to look very different so focusing on what you can control is going to be helpful. The food you put in your body, how much food, and remember all of this helps with your mental health. When kids are in a really different environment for school it’s so important that they’re still able to focus and get that quality nutrition.

Is there a way we can get the kids involved with this?

Absolutely! Start by asking the kids what they want for their meals. You’ll have a higher success rate of kids finishing their foods and eating healthy if they get to pick a little of what’s on their plate. Giving kids some control and a little bit of a say on what goes in their body, they will feel better about that. The other thing is that it’s also a really good investment in their long-term health as well. It’s also a good time to teach them how to prepare certain foods and portion certain foods.

You also want to talk about making a plan and how that can really impact your success.

Think about making a plan – consider what dinners could work well as lunches so you don’t have to cook twice. Also try to make it simple. It doesn’t have to be a lavish meal prep! Just try to keep your major food groups on your plate like whole grains, veggies and fruits.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.