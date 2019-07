We are a family here on Studio 512…and we wanted to take a moment to celebrate one of our own.

Our friend Hilario Armendariz, who is one of our floor directors, just became a citizen of the United States! He was sworn in with over 400 people, and his family was in attendance.

Hilario has been in the U.S. since he was a month old. We are so happy for him! Congratulations, Hilario!