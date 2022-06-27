We’re excited to announce Taz the Auggie as our 2022 Nulo Summer Photo Contest Winner! Taz was shown enjoying the Texas heat amongst the bluebonnets. A huge congrats to Taz who will take home the Nulo prize pack including a 3-month supply of Nulo pet food plus a basket of treats and swag from Nulo.

Thank you to everyone who participated! We can’t wait to see the adorable pics once again in 2023.

