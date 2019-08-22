Congratulations To Brookfield Residential’s Adoption Tails Winner, Gus!

We’ve been asking for your pet adoption stories for a chance to win a $200 gift card to Wolf Gang Bakery: and we’ve found our winner! It’s Gus, nicknamed “The Happy Dog,” by owner Marie Dahmer.

Marie says, “We found Gus online through PetFinders.com. at the end of 2011. He was in San Antonio with a foster family after being picked up off the streets as a young puppy. Maybe that is why he is always so happy. He did have to have some surgery as he might have been kicked at some time and it formed a hematoma in his belly. He has a wonky front leg maybe from the same injury. He is a stubborn terrier but we worked together in training classes for about a year. He earned his AKC certificate as a “Good Canine Citizen.” We worked on through classes and then became certified as a Therapy Dog team through Pet Partners of America. Over the next couple of years we participated in Read program at an elementary school and then a few years at a memory care facility in Georgetown. He was so welcomed there as he has a lot of tricks which pleased the members there so much. He is such an incredible dog.”

Brookfield Residential is a proud sponsor of the Adoption Tails contest, and Rosie recently got a chance to see their Easton Park development in southeast Austin.

Easton Park is 1,500 acres of pure Austin living. They’re connecting you to everything you love about Austin, through parks, state-of-the-art amenities and a neighborhood lifestyle. Upon completion, their vibrant community will offer more than 300 acres of planned pathways, parks, green space and 13.1 miles of trail systems.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a land developer and homebuilder in North America. The company entitles and develops land to create master planned communities, and builds and sells lots to third-party developers and to their own home building division.

For more information on the Easton Park development from Brookfield Residential, check out the texas.brookfieldresidential.com, or visit them in person on Alterra Parkway.

Sponsored by Brookfield Residential. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.