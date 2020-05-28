Congratulations Lake Travis High School Senior Class Of 2020

It’s the last week of school for many and on behalf of Studio 512 we’d like to say congratulations to the Senior Class of 2020. Lake Travis High School has 738 graduating seniors and we wish them the best of luck on their next endeavors.

Senior Graduate Shout Outs!

Jackie Fowler was the Student Body President, NHS Vice President, Students Demand Action Social Media Chair, and a part of the DECA Competition Team. Jackie is graduating as an LT Scholar on behalf of her academics and her community service.

She will be attending the University of Texas at Austin this fall, double majoring in Canfield Business Honors and Plan II Honors. Hook ‘em!

Lindy McGee is the Senior Class President and has been class president for all four years. Lindy will be attending UT as well. Majoring in Communication Sciences & Disorders-Speech/Language Pathology.

The clubs Lindy was involed in at Lake Travis: PALs, Student Council, Students Demand Action, Best Buddies, and National Honor Society.





