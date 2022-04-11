Studio 512 is celebrating: Senior Director Forest Langlee proposed to Morning Producer Katie Bosnjak this weekend!

What started out as a friendship between two co-workers blossomed into a pandemic love story. Forest enlisted Rosie’s (and fellow former KXAN Evening Producer Yvonne Ramirez’s) help to transform his patio into a romantic proposal spot. With rose petals, candles, Austin East Ciders cans in a champagne bucket and a “Happily Ever After” sign in the rafters, Forest got down on one knee, and Katie said yes!

A huge congratulations to the happy couple!