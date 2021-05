Steph’s brother-in- law got married in New York last week, congratulations to David and his wife, Kaitlyn Gilbert! It was a gorgeous wedding and the weather in NYC was amazing!

If you love burgers, here’s a tip…Steph’s been hearing about the famous “Emmy Burger” from New York eatery, Emily on her favorite podcast, ArmChair Expert and was able to make a reservation to try it out for herself! The burger was AWESOME and Steph says “two thumbs up.” Shout out to Dax Shephard for the recommendation!