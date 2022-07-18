Studio 512 has been waiting for ages…well, nine months to be exact…to give this update: Stephanie had her baby!

We are sending huge hugs and big congratulations to Steph and her husband Aaron, who had their baby boy, named Lane Aaron Corbin Gilbert, last Wednesday.

Little Lane is as perfect as he could be: 7 pounds, 11 ounces and almost 21 inches. Steph says that she is “immediately so in love” with him.

You’ll still see Stephanie on segments, but she’ll be at home getting mom life started for the next couple of months. We are so proud and happy for her…this little boy is very loved! Congratulations, Steph!