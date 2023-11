Local pageant queen, Tessie Ledesma, wants kids to feel proud of who they are! She has written a children’s book called “Polly the Possum,” which focuses on acceptance and self-love.

“Polly the Possum” is available on Amazon, as well as at Barnes & Noble, Walmart and Target.

Tessie is also a blogger and the co-founder of Versatile Athletics. Follow along with her journey on Instagram, @TypicalTess.