Mukesh Patel, the chief officer of business and finance at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to discuss concession employment for the terminal’s 60+ retail and food concessions under the brand Shop. Savor. Groove.

Do concession employees receive benefits?

“Yes, our concessions are divided into three main companies, Delaware North, Paradies Lagardère, and HMSHost. Included are individual partners like James Avery, Vino Volo, and our duty-free store. Each company provides different benefits to its employees. Benefits can range from medical, dental, and vision to sick paid time off and 401k.”

That is great! What about pay? How is that determined?

“Each concessionaire is different. Many of the companies base pay off the Austin city living wage at $20/hr. Servers, cooks, and store managers are considered the highest-paid employees. All concessionaires provide the opportunity for growth by promoting employees based on role and tenure.”

I see! What makes working at these locations different from the ones outside in the city? Is working at an airport fun?

“The thing about working at these places is that you can have a very flexible work schedule. The concessions are open based on the first flight all the way to the last flight. You can choose to work the early morning, noon, or night shift. AUS is super fun. There is never a dull moment in the terminal. If you like people and travel, this would be a great industry to get into.”

If people are interested in applying for concessions jobs, they can visit AustinTexas.gov/Department/Concession-Careers.

