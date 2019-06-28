Composting At Home With Austin Resource Recovery

We all know it’s the right thing to do for Mother Earth but the rules of composting can feel overwhelming! Selene Castillo with Austin Resource Recovery stopped by Studio 512 to break it down for us.
Selene says that composting at home is actually pretty easy! “You are taking organic materials like food scraps and yard trimmings, and instead of throwing them into your trash bin, you put them into your compost bin.”
Steps For Composting:
- To start out, let’s say you are making dinner and cutting up veggies. You may have some leftover pieces like potato skins, stems, cobs or cores that you don’t eat. Or maybe you have things like coffee grounds or food that is no longer good to eat.
- You can take all of those things and put them aside in a kitchen collector…or you can use an old coffee can, or regular bucket — anything really to hold your food scraps.
- Take your bucket filled with scraps out to your composting system. Depending on your container, you may need to load only one side.
- Then you will want to have some dry grass clippings, leaves or paper to add to your compost pile.
- The next ingredient you need for your compost pile is water. You want it to be moist like a damp sponge, but not soaking wet.
- Now you have all your ingredients, and you can close the bin and give it a little spin to mix it up!