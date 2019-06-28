Composting At Home With Austin Resource Recovery

We all know it’s the right thing to do for Mother Earth but the rules of composting can feel overwhelming! Selene Castillo with Austin Resource Recovery stopped by Studio 512 to break it down for us.

Selene says that composting at home is actually pretty easy! “You are taking organic materials like food scraps and yard trimmings, and instead of throwing them into your trash bin, you put them into your compost bin.”

Steps For Composting: