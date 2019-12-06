Compete In Empancipet’s Brand-New Event: The Holiday Haul

Emancipet has just announced a brand-new fundraising event that they’re hoping folks will get a kick out of, and put some muscle into!

The Holiday Haul will take place on Sunday, December 8th at Krieg Field in Austin. They’re asking folks to form teams and compete to pull their 26,000 pound mobile clinic. It’ll be a festive competition before the holidays to help Emancipet raise funds to help people and their pets.

-People will assemble teams of 10 and individually fundraise to support their effort (think marathon, bike-a-thon, whatever-a-thon of your choice)

-Day-of, those teams will compete to pull Emancipet’s mobile clinic a given distance (20 feet) in the fastest time (they’ll also compete for most $ raised by an individual and a team and best team theme/costumes). And by pull, Emancipet means literally: pick up a rope and pull the mobile!

For more information on how you can get involved, go to www.emancipet.org.