The Austin Diaper Bank usually gives out 20,000 diapers each week to agencies all over Central Texas, but during this pandemic they are giving out 50,000 diapers each week.

And Friday’s they are giving directly to families from 9:30 am to 11am.

The Austin Diaper Bank also distributes adult diapers and period supplies. Donations can be made at www.austindiapers.org and diaper donations can be dropped off at their warehouse–8711 Burnet Rd B34, or at the outdoor bin at Whole Foods.