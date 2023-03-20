The Water Lantern Festival, one of the most popular live events in the United States, is coming to Austin and promises to bring a unique and emotionally powerful experience to the community.

The festival, which combines the beauty of lanterns with the peacefulness of water, creates an experience that is both visually stunning and emotionally moving. Attendees can honor loved ones who have passed away, make wishes for the future, and reflect on the present. The lanterns, released into the water, symbolize releasing negative thoughts and emotions and embracing positive ones.

“The Water Lantern Festival is more than just a visual experience; it’s an opportunity for our community to come together and promote peace, hope, and healing,” said Ashlynn Bryson, the event organizer. “We believe that this event will positively impact the emotional and mental well-being of our residents.”

The festival will take place on March 25, 2023, at Mueller Lake Park and will feature live entertainment, food, and beverages. Attendees are encouraged to decorate lanterns with messages and wishes. The lanterns will be released into the water at sunset, creating a magical and unforgettable moment seen from miles away. “We are excited to bring the Water Lantern Festival to Austin and look forward to creating an experience that our community will cherish for years to come,” Ashlynn Bryson added.

For more information about the Water Lantern Festival, please visit https://www.waterlanternfestival.com/austin.php or contact Ashlynn Bryson at ashlynn@waterlanternfestival.com.