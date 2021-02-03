Comeback! Share the Love Gala Returns to Fairmont Austin in 2021!

2021 is the year of the comeback and this year the Manos De Cristo ‘Share the Love Gala’ returns to Fairmont Austin! Amanda Bonilla, Board Member of Manos De Cristo, joined us to discuss a surprise commercial donated to Manos De Cristo and which airs during the Big Game this Sunday, February 7th! Amanda talks about the importance of the local Austin community rallying together to support non-profits, like Manos De Cristo, and the impact they have in the Central Texas area.

