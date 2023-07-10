Austin is the music and event capital of Texas and we’re here at Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy to learn about their summer series “Music in the Garden”.

Holly Hawk, the interim executive director, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Hawk discussed a brief history of the garden, how the conservancy was formed, its mission, Music in the Garden, and more.

What is Music in the Garden? How can people attend and what can be expected at this event?

“Music in the Garden is a live music event open to the public and free with admission, showcasing local artists. Guests can attend by purchasing general admission via our website or onsite upon arrival to the garden. There will be a different artist performing each week, complimentary beer from Austin Beerworks, and delicious burgers from Downtown Burgers.”

Music in the Garden Dates:

June 15

June 29

July 13

July 27

August 10

What other programs does the conservancy offer the Austin community?

“We have Microgreen & Plant Propagation workshops, the Woodland Faerie Trail & Moonlight Night, Dog Days, Roots and Wings, Yule in the Garden, and more.”

To learn more about Music in the Garden and all the other fun events happening at Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy this summer, go to ZilkerGarden.org or reach out directly to Info@ZBGConservancy.org.

This segment is paid for by Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.