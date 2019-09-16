Come See What’s New At Macy’s Barton Creek Square

Macy’s Barton Creek Square has been given a fresh look with the customer at the heart of it. You’ll find more of what you love at Macy’s fashion that inspires you, help finding the perfect look or gift; and an experience that is fun and convenient.

What are three things local shoppers need to know about Macy’s Barton Creek Square?

“Macy’s Barton Creek Square is continuing to invest in enhanced customer service. In addition to a fresh new look with upgraded lighting, flooring and renovated fitting rooms, we also have several new offerings to provide a unique and convenient shopping experience for Macy’s customers.

· At Your Service and Macy’s Mobile App

· Furniture Virtual Reality

· Macy’s Backstage”

