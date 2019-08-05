Come Ready To Laugh With ColdTowne Theater’s Summer Comedy Shows

You know we love a reason to put a smile on your face on Studio 512! Lilli Lopez and Laura De La Fuente from ColdTowne Theatre came to Studio 512 to entertain us with the “Word-At-A-Time” story game.

ColdTowne Theater has shows coming up:

-“Bigfoot the Musical” will be at Spiderhouse in September.

-“Liz Behan: One Woman At Dusk” is a one-woman sketch show running right now on Saturdays at 7 p.m.

-“The Rose” an improvised version of “The Bachelor” at has one last show on Saturday, August 17th at 8:30 p.m. Check it out before it’s gone!

Find out more information about dates and times on their website, www.coldtownetheater.com, or check out ColdTowne Theater in person at 4803 Airport Boulevard.