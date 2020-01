Mr. Matt Abbott, Superintendent of Wayside Schools, took a minute out of his busy day to talk to us about how Wayside Schools differ from public schools, and why a charter school might be a good choice for your family.

Wayside Schools is unlocking excellence in all scholars. Their educational program nurtures every child and provides the support they need to arrive at their full potential and graduate as college-ready scholars. At Wayside Schools, scholars are encouraged to reach for greatness each day and teachers are charged to prepare them to be college-ready, community-engaged, global citizens.