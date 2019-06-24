Color Your Way To Healthier, Happier Pups With Ruffugees

Man’s best friend needs our help! Marla Briley from Ruffugees came to Studio 512 to talk about this charity’s mission and outreach.

The rescue focuses on pulling dogs out of rural TX kill shelters who have little to no support financially, and then they vet and transport these dogs to partner animal shelters in Virginia and Oregon.

They have a large network of shelters in TX whom they coordinate with and support. Dogs are usually adopted within 48 hours of arrival!

Ruffugees is releasing two kids’ stories/coloring books to raise awareness about their cause. The books were illustrated by some pretty talented young folks — an 8th grader and a high school student!

They also have an event with the Shake Shack coming up and an event at Painting with a Twist. Check out their website, www.centraltexasruffugees.org, for more information!

Central Texas Ruffugees is saving lives, one dog and one mile at a time. CTR works with rescues who are pulling dogs from small, rural shelters and helping these dogs reach their forever homes, through their rescue partners in northern states. They pay for the vetting and transport of these dogs and are only reimbursed through happy tails and doggie kisses. They are a 501c3, non-profit organization funding solely through donations and fundraising.