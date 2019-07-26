College Students: Apply For A Fall Internship With Marathon Kids

Grace Mescall and Caroline McDonald, two two of Marathon Kids’ summer interns, stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about how much they learned at their internship, and to invite other college students to apply for a fall internship at Marathon Kids.

Working with great leaders like CEO Cami Hawkins and Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards Ross, these young women have gotten inspired!

Kids need 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity what Cami calls “heart pumping activity” every single day. The more parents are willing to get moving with their kids, the more likely kids are to get the daily exercise they need to be healthy. The mission of Marathon Kids is to support big movement with small goals.

Marathon Kids has gotten more than 2.5 million kids moving through in-school programs and out-of-school time run clubs all over the country. Homegrown in Austin, TX, this nonprofit has been partnering with AISD for the past 24 years to inspire the next generation of active Austinites. Learn more about this organization at www.marathonkids.org.

If you’d like to apply for an internship at Marathon Kids, visit www.marathonkids.org/careers.