Collecting Fans & Funds For The Summer Fan Drive Supporting Family Eldercare On July 16th

It’s a Summer Fan Drive Drop Off Parade!

Decorate your cars, vans, trucks, dogs and kids to deliver donations of fans and funds to Family Eldercare, which supports Central Texans who can’t afford or don’t have AC. Join KXAN and our friends at Whittlesey Landscape Supplies for this unique Summer Fan Drive event. Drive by and drop off your fans or funds on Friday, July 16th from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Parade on down and drop off fans and funds at any of these Central Texas locations:

Whittlesey Landscape Supplies:

KXAN Studio:

Studio 512 is live from KXAN on July 16th to encourage donors. Come say hi to the Studio 512 crew, and support your neighbors in need!